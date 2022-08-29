Jubilee party Pangani headquarters building set for auction

The Jubilee party headquarters building in Nairobi is going under the auctioneers harmer.

In an advertisement on the Daily Nation on Monday, Garam Investments Auctioneers have put up the building, located in Nairobi's Pangani area up for auction.

The auction is set to take place on September 11 at the firms offices in Westland's Nairobi.

"All that parcel of land known as LR no 209/1530 Emani Business Centre along Thika Road, Pangani area registered under Farmer Industry Limited, with a plinth area of 34, 000 square feet," part of the auctioneers advertisement reads.

The auctioneer said that "bidders will be required to produce a bidding deposit of Sh5 million by way of cash or bankers cheque before being allowed to bid."

The Pangani headquarters was the Jubilee party’s nerve centre in the 2013 and 2017 polls and houses offices crucial to its operations.

However, in the 2022 polls the party headquarters registered little activity as President-elect William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance party's onslaught saw majority of the Jubilee party switch camps.