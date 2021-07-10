Kiraitu Murungi
Jubilee Party is as good as dead, declares Kiraitu Murungi

By  Julius Sigei

  • The (Jubilee) party is full of horror stories only told in private, behind closed doors, Kiraitu says.
  • He describes the President’s party as an engine without a body and its members orphans of a lost cause.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, a key founder of the Jubilee Party, has described it as clueless, rudderless, planless and disorganised, saying it would be a miracle if the vehicle on which President Uhuru Kenyatta rode to re-election in 2017 retains power in 2022.

