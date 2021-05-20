George Koimbori juja
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Jubilee back to the drawing board after humiliating results

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jubilee brigade underestimated the strength of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) whose candidate, George Koimburi.
  • Electoral commission accused Governor James Nyoro of instigating the chaos.
     

A divided Jubilee team, false belief of a walkover and a protest vote against the government conspired to embarrass the ruling party in the  by-election in Juja, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.