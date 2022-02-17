Win for Shollei as Supreme Court rules JSC unfairly sacked her

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei. The Supreme Court on February 17, 2022 ruled that she was unfairly sacked from her position as Judiciary's chief registrar in 2013.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) unfairly sacked former chief registrar of the Judiciary, Gladys Shollei, and she is entitled to compensation, the Supreme Court has ruled.

