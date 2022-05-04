JSC recommends suspension of High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended the suspension of High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe from office.

They have also recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to investigate his conduct with a view to remove him from office over graft and misconduct allegations.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Francis Wambua, Imgrad Geige and David Leboo Ole Kilusu last year filed separate petitions at the JSC seeking Justice Chitembwe's removal over alleged bribery in succession and land disputes that the judge handled.

He was last year arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which is also probing bribery allegations against Justice Chitembwe.