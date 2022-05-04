JSC recommends suspension of High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Chitembwe

Judge Said Juma Chitembwe. The High Court has again declined a request by Mr Chitembwe to block the JSC from investigating him over accusations of bribery and gross misconduct.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended the suspension of High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe from office.

They have also recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to investigate his conduct with a view to remove him from office over graft and misconduct allegations.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Francis Wambua, Imgrad Geige and David Leboo Ole Kilusu last year filed separate petitions at the JSC seeking Justice Chitembwe's removal over alleged bribery in succession and land disputes that the judge handled.

Related

He was last year arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which is also probing bribery allegations against Justice Chitembwe.

The judge unsuccessfully applied to have the JSC dismiss videos attached as evidence in some of the removal petitions, arguing that the data was obtained illegally.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.