JSC interviews for 20 High Court judges set for October 3

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to commence interviews for 104 persons shortlisted to fill 20 vacancies in the Office of Judge of the High Court.

Among those shortlisted for the interviews are President William Ruto’s lawyer Ng’ania Melissa and 46 magistrates.

Others shortlisted for the job are two top prosecutors –Dorcas Oduor (Secretary, Public Prosecutions and the Principal Deputy to the Director of Public Prosecutions) and Alexander Muteti (Senior assistant DPP).

Ms Ng’ania was among the lawyers who represented President Ruto at the Supreme Court recently during the presidential election petition.

Ms Odour, who is also Head of Economic, International and Emerging Crimes at the Office of the DPP, had in July been interviewed by JSC for the position of the Appeal court judge but she was not hired.

The 104 candidates were shortlisted from a pool of 266 applicants who had applied for the position following an advertisement dated March 24, 2022.

Also read: Okiya Omtatah sues JSC over hiring of appellate judges

JSC Secretary Anne Amadi yesterday said that interviews for shortlisted candidates will run from October 3 to November 3, 2022 at the JSC Office Boardroom, Reinsurance Plaza, Taifa Road, Nairobi.

“Having reviewed the complaints lodged and responses by the candidates, the JSC resolved that affected candidates be accorded a fair hearing and given an opportunity to provide better particulars and clarification as required by the Commission,” she added.

She added that the JSC, “in fulfillment of the constitutional requirement for public participation in appointment to state offices, resolved to carry out stakeholder engagement to get the perspective of stakeholders on the recruitment and selection to enrich the process.

Shortlisted candidates

Others shortlisted candidates are lawyers and scholars such Prof Dr Sifuna Nixon Wanyama, Dr Githiru Freda Mugambi, Dr Ogama Damaris Were and Winfred Osimbo Lichuma alongside other law scholars both practicing and non-practicing lawyers.

Prof Wanyama had also in July appeared before JSC panel for interviews for the position of Court of Appeal Judge but was not hired.

The magistrates seeking elevation include Douglas Ogoti, Elizabeth Juma and Lawrence Mugambi from the anti-corruption court together with Wendy Kagendo and Francis Andayi from the criminal division.