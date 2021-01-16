Joy as family learns their ‘dead’ kin is alive

A family in Chemelil, Kisumu County, broke into tears of joy after learning that their kin who was declared dead and buried in 2018 is still alive.

The victim, Mr William Abuto, who has been identified by his relatives at his new home in Sori, Migori County, was said to have died in a road accident two years ago in Kericho town.

According to Mr Abuto’s elder brother Mr Jared Otieno, the family received the news of the death of the 25-year-old from a close friend who worked with him in a fish business in Kericho County.

“We learnt of his death on December 24, 2018. The friend told us he had been knocked by a lorry on his way home from work,” said Mr Otieno on Wednesday.

After learning about his death, the family travelled to various police stations and hospitals in Kericho before identifying their kin’s remains at the Kericho District Hospital mortuary two months later.

After receiving his death certificate, they planned his burial, transporting his body to Kano, Kisumu County, where he was laid to rest.

In a shocking twist of events, however, the family was shocked when a lady, who identified herself as Abuto’s wife, visited them Wednesday morning and disclosed that her husband had been arrested by the police and he needed their help.

New home

“I called a few friends who advised me to call him to confirm if it was really him,” said Mr Otieno .

“We asked him a few questions about our family, which he answered without any difficulties making us believe that he was indeed alive,” he added.

The family travelled to Sori, Migori County, and found him in his new home with his family.

They were further surprised to learn that Mr Abuto was not involved in any road accident as had been alleged by his friend.

“When I left home in Chemelil, I travelled to Kericho where I started a fish business,” said Mr Abuto, noting he was forced to leave Kericho after a close friend stole from him.

He then moved to Sori where he started working as a fisherman, he recounted.

He explained that since he had differed with his brother before leaving home,he never bothered to call or check on the rest of the family members .

“I have always been a troublesome brother, therefore, I saw no need of contacting them,” he said.

Mr Abuto added that he later lost his family members’ phone contacts and because his business did not do well, he never made an attempt to travel back home.

Joy

Mr Otieno, who was overwhelmed with joy, told the Saturday Nation that he was glad that his wishes had come true.

According to him, the body they picked from the mortuary two years ago did not resemble that of his brother.

“I tried to tell everyone that we may have picked the wrong body but I was told I could not recognise my brother because he was ‘hiding’ his face from me since we were not in good terms before he left,” said Mr Otieno.

Despite meeting him, the family did not allow Mr Abuto to travel back home with them as a number of rituals have to be conducted to ensure he is ‘clean’.

“The body we buried must be exhumed and returned to the mortuary,” said Mr Otieno.

A sheep is also to be sacrificed by the elders to celebrate his return and to appeal to the ancestors to intervene against the bad omen

Before he travels home,a new house is to be constructed for him and a prayer service held upon his return.