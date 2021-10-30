Joy as chiefs, assistants move up career ladder

For several decades, chiefs and their assistants stagnated at the same job group, with the level of senior chief being the highest for them.

But this is changing as the government implements a new schemes of service that will see them promoted to higher positions in the national government. In the latest move, the government has promoted at least 150 chiefs and their assistants to the rank of assistant county commissioners.

The 150 are among 859 newly appointed assistant county commissioners, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said. "Before the government made this possible, through policy change that streamlined the career advancement process, it was hard for the hardworking and diligent administrators to be promoted,” said Dr Kibicho.

The move seeks to motivate chiefs and their assistants to work diligently.

Initially, assistant chiefs were promoted upon the death or retirement of chiefs, something that hindered their career growth.

The current assistant county commissioners were formerly known as district officers (DOs), and are charged with administrative duties in the sub-counties. Assistant county commissioners act as links between the national government and the sub-counties.

They among other things, perform office administration general work, assist in implementation of government projects, handling disasters in areas of jurisdiction, coordinating and maintaining peace-building initiatives and ensuring security of government property.

In January, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, said the government would promote 6,000 chiefs and their assistants.

He assured the officers that the government will train them since the role they play is vital in promoting law and order in the nation.

Mr Matiang'i said that the introduction of a superior medical cover for the officers, through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) that is underway, should be a reason enough to motivate them to serve citizens with zeal and commitment.

The government has been implementing a new scheme of service unveiled in 2016, which paved way for chiefs and their assistants to be promoted to higher positions within the national government.

Under the scheme, the administrators can rise to other positions, starting from assistant county commissioners, deputy county commissioners, county commissioners and regional coordinators.