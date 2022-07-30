Journalists ask police to enhance their security during elections

Political journalists have petitioned the police to enhance their safety ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The journalists have decried increased cases of profiling against reporters ahead of the polls.

Through the Political Journalists Association of Kenya (PKAK), they called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to assure them of their safety while covering elections regardless of their "tribe, religion or workplace."

Speaking during a two-day retreat on the safety and security of journalists in Naivasha on Saturday, PJAK Chairman Kennedy Murithi also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to fast-track accreditation of Journalists ahead of the polls.

"We remain apolitical, objective and professional and therefore call for the political class and their supporters to immediately stop profiling, harassing and intimidating journalists in the course of their duty," said Mr Murithi, a senior political reporter at NTV.

"IEBC should also ensure that all accredited journalists get unlimited access to the polling stations and tallying centres," he said.

Mr Murithi said they were concerned that although the Constitution guarantees Freedom of the Media in Article 34, "we are witnessing instances of threats, intimidation, profiling of journalists and physical assault."

"Statistics from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) show that since January 2022, more than 50 Journalists have been affected."

PJAK Secretary-General Rawlings Otieno said aggrieved parties should follow the law in dealing with their concerns.

"Aggrieved parties should channel their grievances to relevant organs, including the Media Complaints Commission," Mr Otieno said.

He lamented that some political players have insulted, bullied and in some cases denied the journalists opportunity to cover political events.

"We are concerned that some of us have endured the most of the security apparatus and political parties. This is unacceptable in a multiparty democracy like Kenya," he said.

Mr Murithi urged journalists and the media fraternity to exercise professionalism and integrity in the coverage of the elections.

"Let the symbiotic relationship we have built with the public, politicians and security apparatus continue and not result in violence and physical assault.