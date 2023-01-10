Journalist Laban-Cliff Onserio seeks alternative to court prosecution

Journalist Laban Cliff Onserio has asked the State to consider an alternative to court prosecution in a case where he is accused of being in possession of a hand grenade and threatening to use it for an attack.

On Tuesday, the prosecution team led by Jillo Guyo told Kahawa Law Courts that the accused, through his lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo, has written to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) seeking an alternative to prosecution. This means that his legal team is seeking a formal reprimand from authorities away from the formal court process.

"The matter is coming up for plea-taking. The accused through his counsel wrote to ODPP to consider an alternative to prosecution. We are considering the request and we need a week to take a decision on the request,’’ Mr Guyo told Kahawa Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa.

The court also pushed the mention of his case to January 18.

Mr Onserio is out on cash bail of Sh100,000 pending his plea-taking on criminal charges. Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa also gave him an alternative of depositing a bond of Sh300,000.

While pleading with the court to grant him cash bail or bond, Mr Onserio said that he had spent over 14 days in police custody and he wished to deposit security so that he can join his family in celebrating the New Year holiday.

Mr Onserio works for Standard Media Group where he is the Chief of Staff.

The journalist, who was arrested on December 20 at a parking bay owned by Holy Family Basilica, denies any wrongdoing.

Police said he was arrested after a stun grenade was found in his car by officers who had been called in by the church’s guards to respond to an altercation involving the journalist.