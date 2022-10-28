Joseph Kinyua bows out after 42 years as a public servant

For 42 years, he has been within government circles, rising to become one of the most powerful bureaucrats, a key cog in the wheel that has kept the country running.

When not stamping or signing documents with far-reaching consequences, he was a central figure in the execution of economic policies, crafting Kenya’s annual budgets and issuing circulars to parastatals.

Yesterday, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua left the civil service after an illustrious career spanning four decades that saw him serve four Presidents.

Joining the government as a fresh-faced economist attached to the Central Bank of Kenya in 1980, the 70-year-old rose through the ranks to be an earshot away from the most powerful men in Kenya—Presidents Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

He served as Permanent Secretary in 2002, just a few months before President Daniel Moi retired. And, for the past nine years, the University of Nairobi alumnus was the Head of Public Service in retired President Kenyatta’s government.

Workaholic

Described in government circles as a workaholic who would arrive at work as early as 4 am, the bespectacled septuagenarian wielded immense power.

It is said that he had gained President Kenyatta’s confidence to the point that even Cabinet Secretaries had to go through him before making any presentations to the Head of State.

Dr Kinyua was appointed as Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service – the most powerful public servant – in 2013 by Mr Kenyatta at the age of 62.

This is after decades of shuttling between the Ministry of Finance and that of Planning and Development, save for a short stint at the Ministry of Agriculture before making the leap to State House.

The elevation put him in charge of running the government on behalf of the President as he was the engine of the presidency, coordinating Cabinet affairs and its programmes.

The ex-President had worked together with the soft-spoken and unassuming senior technocrat at the National Treasury during the Kibaki government.

While Mr Kenyatta served as Minister for Finance, Dr Kinyua held the fort as the permanent secretary, forging a close rapport in the process.

Although his role as Chief of Staff was later given to Nzioka Waita, he remained the most powerful man at State House after the President, executing executive decisions besides supervising and coordinating ministries and departments.

Frugal and averse to flamboyance, the Nyeri native has always been a man of few words and that was in the show yesterday as he handed over the mantle to Mr Felix Kosgei who was appointed to the position by President Ruto.

“I thank you ... and your predecessors for according me the privilege to serve in four successive administrations and in yours as well. It has been a profound honour and a humbling journey,” Dr Kinyua told President Ruto after his last act of overseeing the swearing-in of his successor.

Special mention

President Ruto reserved a special mention for Dr Kinyua, showering him with words of praise and approval for overseeing a smooth power transition after the August 9 elections.

Mr Kinyua chaired the transition committee that oversaw the exit of President Kenyatta’s administration.

Singling him out for his role, the Head of State paid glowing tributes to Mr Kinyua for setting an example of how a transition should look even after a hotly contested election.

“Mr Kinyua has made this transition seamless. He has worked with me to make sure Kenya gives an example of what transition looks like,” said President Ruto.

“There was an election in Kenya and not a coup and because it was an election, there was a baton to be handed over from one team to another and I want to thank him for making sure there was a seamless transition from the previous cabinet and the new one,” he added.

The man from Nyeri wore a smile, a rare feature for a man who has always been known for his laid-back demeanour and serious mien, as he occasionally nodded in approval.

After a short photo session with the President and his deputy, Mr Kinyua exited the stage hurriedly not overstaying his welcome, continuing his reputation as a man who always worked best away from the public limelight.

Dr Kinyua’s career began as an assistant lecturer at UoN in 1978 before joining the Central Bank two years later as an economist.

He later rose to the rank of director of research. Between 1985 and 1990, he worked as an economist with the International Monetary Fund before rejoining the CBK.

In 1995, he was appointed Financial Secretary to the Treasury, a position he held until July 1999 before rejoining the CBK as Director of Financial Markets.

He was then elevated to the position of Chief Economist of the CBK in October 2000 serving in the position for two years.

The position of Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Finance, came calling in September 2002, a position he held until January 2003 when he was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning and National Development.

In July 2003, Mr Kinyua was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture where he served until July 2004 before being reappointed Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

He also served on several boards of State Corporations.