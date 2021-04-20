Jonathan Moi's family to mark second anniversary of his death 'quietly'

Jonathan Moi’s family will mark the anniversary of the businessman’s death quietly with prayers to celebrate his life.

One of the widows, Beatrice Mbuli, said she will hold prayers at her home with her children because they had no plans for a big ceremony. “It’s been two years now and in the loving memory of a dear husband and wonderful father we share our loving tribute.

“Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall, living here without you is the hardest part of all,” Beatrice wrote on her Facebook page.

She added, “Time passes, memories stay, loved and remembered everyday by all of us your loving wife Mbuli and children Jerop, Crystal, Mueni and Jakes.”

A succession case filed by one of the widows is still pending in court and is scheduled for hearing in May.

During the last mention of the case in March, Justice Aggrey Muchelule directed the widows to bring witnesses to prove their case.

The widows had also agreed to include five children- two born to Beatrice and three to Faith Mburu, as well as another son Collins Moi as beneficiaries of the estate of Jonathan.

Jonathan died on April 20 and was buried at his farm in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine. His first wife- Sylvia was granted a temporary order to administer the estate but the order was limited to offsetting bills and preserving her husband’s estate until the court made a final determination on the matter.

Sylvia stated that her husband was only worth Sh30 million, comprising a piece of land in Nairobi’s Industrial Area which is valued at Sh15 million, and shares in Tiro Holdings Limited (Sh10 million) and Nakuru Oil Mills (Sh5 million).

The letter of administration was published in the Kenya Gazette on September 13, 2019.

But Faith disputed the estate’s worth as presented and accused Sylvia of misappropriating the estate and transferring assets to her name, without her knowledge.

“That the respondents have massively devalued the deceased’s estate and which estate I understand to be massive and running into hundreds of millions of shillings,” part of the court filings stated.

The man known for charting his own path, different from the family’s famous name, is remembered for his exploits in Safari Rally.