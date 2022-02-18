Joho signs divorce certificate to end marriage with Italian wife

A Kadhi’s court is to formally dissolve the marriage between Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Italian wife Madina Giovanni Fazzini.

This is after the county boss signed a divorce certificate okaying the dissolution of the marriage, which, according to his wife, had irretrievably broken and could not be salvaged.

Mr Joho gave his consent for the 10-year marriage to be dissolved, court records seen by the Nation show.

Ms Fazzini in January asked the Kadhi’s court to end her marriage with the second-term governor on account of desertion.

Divorce documents show that the governor moved out of the couple’s matrimonial home in 2013, three months after he was elected governor, leaving her alone with their two children, now aged nine and eight.

“Since Mr Joho moved out of our matrimonial home, the substance of the marriage has dissipated and the union has no basis to be sustained from a legal and social standpoint,” Ms Fazzini said in court papers.

The documents show the two tied the knot under Islamic law in a wedding on February 11, 2011.

She said that the marriage could not be salvaged because both had moved on and were living respective lives.

“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between myself and the respondent,” she said in court documents.

She did not ask for anything other than the dissolution of the marriage.