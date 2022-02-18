Joho signs divorce certificate to end marriage with Italian wife

Governor Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. He gave his consent for his 10-year marriage to be dissolved.

Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

A Kadhi’s court is to formally dissolve the marriage between Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Italian wife Madina Giovanni Fazzini.

