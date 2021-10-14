Joe Biden stresses peace in the Horn during meeting with Uhuru Kenyatta

Joe Biden and Uhuru Kenyatta

US President Joe Biden meets with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta became the first African head to meet with Biden since he took over in January.
  • President Kenyatta welcomes US support to end crises in the region, as well as develop trade.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Kenya to play a central role in securing the Horn region, even as he pledged to donate a further 17 million doses of J&J Covid-19 jabs to the African Union.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.