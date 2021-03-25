Job creation, investment are long term climate saviours, envoy says

Kenya and Africa in general need increased investment, job creation, trade and development to play their rightful roles in the global response to climate change.

This is according to Dr Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who took part in a virtual gathering of UN Security Council Permanent Representatives, hosted by US President Joe Biden last week.

Dr Kimani spoke about the Free Trade Agreement that Kenya is currently negotiating with the US, describing it as the kind of paradigm-shifting initiative that will allow it to successfully cope with the threats of climate change.

He also welcomed the Biden administration’s advanced engagement in the Horn of Africa region.

Political volatility

While also noting the need for an inclusive and stable democratic society, the envoy decried the increasing political volatility in the region, citing the winner-takes-all approach that he said is threatening peace and security and drawing the attention of the United Nations Security Council.

“Kenya is acutely aware of the tough compromises required to resolve political conflict and build an inclusive and stable democratic society,” he said.

“Kenya’s experience, particularly as recently reflected in the Building Bridges Initiative, is an example of successful resolution of political division”, as championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, following their March 2018 ‘handshake’.

Kenya is an elected member of the UNSC for the 2021 to 2022 period. One of its priorities is improving regional peace and security through better global-regional linkage and innovation.

Dr Kimani added that Kenya is ready to strengthen its relationship with the US government under President Biden’s leadership.

Biden’s promises

In his address, the US President announced that the United States intends to formally join the United Nations Group of Friends on Climate and Security.

President Biden also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to values-based global leadership and reengagement with international institutions, the UN in particular.

A statement from the White House said he reiterated the importance of global partnerships in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, improving global health security and ensuring nations drive an equitable and sustainable economic recovery.

He also noted the need for the UNSC’s action on regional crises in parts such as Burma, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry and Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer also took part in the meeting.

They briefed the group on US priorities regarding climate change and regional security issues, respectively.