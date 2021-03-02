JM Kariuki
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

JM Kariuki: 46 years later, murder and mystery at Kingsway House

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • When news of JM’s disappearance broke, Vice President Moi told Parliament that he was alive in Zambia.
  • The next day, he would face the wrath of MPs after the body was identified at the City Mortuary.
  • Apart from Mwai Kibaki, who told mourners that he attended the funeral as a friend of the family, no other Cabinet minister went to Gilgil to bury JM.

Forty-six years ago today, populist politician JM Kariuki was taking tea at the Hilton Hotel when powerful General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Ben Gethi walked in. He was just about to betray a friend.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.