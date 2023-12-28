JKIA blackout: Murkomen cracks down on KAA

















The government's blunders and gaffes in 2023

By Jackline Macharia





In the year President William Ruto has been in power, his administration has had its fair share of gaffes, most of them coming from senior government officials.

Here are some of the awkward and sometimes embarrassing gaffes we witnessed in 2023.

The El Niño mix-up

When the meteorological department warned of flooding due to the possibility of El Niño, it was expected that the government would spring into action to ensure that no one was affected by the rains.

However, President Ruto downplayed the warning, saying that the country would only experience heavy rains and that the impact would not be devastating.

But this was not to be, as devastating floods wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, displacing thousands and killing many more.

China Square controversy

The rise of the Chinese-owned shopping mall along Thika Road led to a backlash from local traders, who claimed the store was undercutting them in pricing.

Then Trade CS Moses Kuria called for its closure and suggested that the space it occupied be leased to local traders. He said Kenya was only welcoming Chinese manufacturers, not traders.

However, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei had to clarify that the country's investment regime was not arbitrary or discriminatory.

Although the store was temporarily closed, it has since reopened and a second branch has been opened in Karen.

National blackouts

The country has experienced several national blackouts this year, leaving millions in the dark for hours at a time. While various reasons have been given for the blackouts, the most embarrassing event brought to light by the blackouts has been the failure of back-up generators at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen had vowed it would not happen again, only for the problem to recur in the latest blackout on December 10.





Maize from Zambia

In April, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi said the government had contracted Zambian farmers to produce maize for Kenya. He even said that the first consignment would arrive in the country by August.

But Zambia's Finance minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, said Zambia was also looking to import as it did not have enough maize for itself.

Murkomen on Rwanda

On December 18, Murkomen made a comment on a television programme that was seen as an unprovoked attack on Rwanda and its President Paul Kagame.

"Rwanda is not like Kenya. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the president says is the law," he said.

But hid defence that Kenya, unlike Rwanda, is a democracy with legal processes was met with sharp criticism, with Kenyans saying his comments could spark a diplomatic row with a friendly neighbour.

He tried to walk back his words, saying he admired the style of leadership in Rwanda. But it was a little too late.

Moses Kuria on the Sudan conflict

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei once again had to disavow CS Kuria's statement after he suggested in a tweet that the only way to deal with the conflict in Sudan was to "bomb Khartoum".

PS Sing'oei had to clarify: "The personal views expressed by Moses Kuria do not represent government policy on this complex and challenging issue."

Kuria's comments drew sharp criticism in both Kenya and Sudan, especially as President Ruto had even offered to host a mediation and backed a peace bid.





Amason Kingi on Somaliland

Earlier this month, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi described Somaliland as a 'republic' with which Kenya has ties dating back to the days of British colonial rule. The problem with this statement is that Kenya considers Somaliland to be part of Somalia.

PS Sing'oei, again, had to clarify the government's position on the matter.

Last year, a Somaliland flag was seen among those of countries invited to State House, forcing the Foreign Affairs Ministry to apologise to Somalia.





Wrong photos

While PS Sing'oei has a reputation for making things right where other government officials have gone wrong, he was also involved in an embarrassing situation when he shared the wrong photo.

He posted about a meeting with Albanian President Bajram Begaj but instead shared a photo of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, also found himself in an embarrassing situation when he shared a post on X about a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but used the picture of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.











