Jimmy Gait: I go where I’m celebrated and avoid where I’m tolerated 

He is arguably one of the best male gospel singers in Kenya, with an illustrious career that had people singing every word of his songs.

His hit “Muhadhara”, released in 2013, was like a breath of fresh air in the gospel world, bringing in a new wave of how gospel music could be produced differently from the slow worship songs.

James Ngaita Ngigi, popularly known as Jimmy Gait, needs no introduction. His journey as an artiste is vastly documented by blogs and local media outlets.

“My goal has always been to be able to serve God. I had just come from theology school, where I studied for four years,” he said.

“So my next course of action, as many people thought, was to become a pastor, but God chose a different route for me and he showed me that I can continue with my ministry through music.”

Making music, he said, was what he always wanted to do and “the messages which I wanted to convey in my music came naturally, through life experiences”, his own those of people around him.

For instance, in “Signature”, he explains that he was actually waiting for his own signature on a project he intended to work on.

Kenyan gospel musician Jimmy Gait. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“I was pursuing a signature from a CS regarding a project I wanted to do. I would go to their office everyday but would not be able to see him either because he was not around or he was held up in meetings,” he said.

Then he prayed for a positive outcome, and he said his prayer was answered.

“That is when I decided to write a song about the many other signatures people are looking for in their lives.”

He went on to release many other hits, such as “Furi Furi Dance” and “Appointment”.

But along the way, Jimmy Gait’s career took a huge setback when the people who would cheer and praise his musical artistry had become the people who jeered and trolled him on social media.

This is after he did a cover of British singer Adele’s “Halo”, which his fans were not enthralled with.

“My music is about real life as a Christian, how to respond to life situations. That is what I try to bring out in my songs and that is exactly what I did,” he said in an interview with The Trend on NTV in 2017.

Pain of rejection

“But, unfortunately, when I did that I was mistaken. I woke up one morning and I was trending like I had never seen before. And to tell you the truth, it was very difficult for me, because I have been an artiste for more than nine years and I had done so many good songs for people. I mean, every other day you pass near a club or an event you hear a Jimmy Gait song playing.”

People, he said, had forgotten his great songs and they were insulting him. “It was difficult for me because I am human and I have emotions and feelings.”

The spotlight seemed to have suddenly rejected him and anything he did after that was taken in contempt by his fans.

For example, the situation got even worse when he released “Yesu Ndio Sponsor”. His fans felt that the song was blasphemous, because he was comparing God to a “sponsor”, a Kenyan term for older men who bankroll young girls’ lifestyles for sexual favours.

“Poverty is a state of mind. People can be poor financially and mentally,” he said.

“What I have realised is that a lot of people are poor mentally and they lack etiquette, morals and spiritual stability. Being trolled or attacked online is never going to change.”

He says there was a time he contemplated quitting music. But through prayer he was able to realise that people who attack others are usually bitter, jealous individuals who have never made anything for themselves.

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait performs to the crowd during a past Mashujaa Day at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Could the ridicule from his fans be the reason he hasn’t been producing much new music?

“Not exactly. I am a servant of God and right now God is leading me to focus on other things, like helping people to get jobs,” he said.

“And this has really given me a lot of motivation, seeing people’s lives change by getting a second opportunity in a country where getting employment has become very difficult.

“When God says go this way I have to go and I am one hundred percent sure that this is where he wants me to be. When God tells me it is time to get back to music I will come back.”

His advice to up-and-coming artistes is to develop thick skin.

“Being famous and getting all the attention can be all good but don’t let this be the only reason you get into the industry. Now I go where I am celebrated and do not go where I am tolerated.”