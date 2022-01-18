Jimi Wanjigi to address journalists on night raid at his offices

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s campaign secretariat is to address journalists today following a night raid at his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

The detectives who raided the offices on Monday January 17 night at around 9.30pm are yet to leave the premise.

According to reports, the businessman is still within the premise and plans to address the media before he is whisked away.

Supporters of the ODM Presidential hopeful have camped at the gate.

Mr Wanjigi has been at the centre of a land tussle over a piece of land worth at least Sh400 million in Westlands, Nairobi.

The property has been under investigation since 2018 after it emerged that it had three separate titles.



