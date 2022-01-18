Jimi Wanjigi to address journalists on night raid at his offices

Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman and ODM Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi. Detectives raided his offices on Monday January 17 night.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s campaign secretariat is to address journalists today following a night raid at his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

