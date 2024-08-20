Jimi Wanjigi fights his prosecution over 'illegal' firearms

Politician and businessman Jimi Wanjigi on Tuesday, August 20, fought his prosecution over the alleged illegal possession of 10 firearms.

Through Senior Counsels Kalonzo Musyoka, Paul Muite, Martha Karua, John Khaminwa and lawyers Eugene Wamalwa, Jackson Kala, Henry Kurauka and Willis Otieno, Mr Wanjigi asked Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi to reject the charges filed against him.

"The prosecution has brought this case in contravention of High Court orders barring Wanjigi's prosecution," Mr Kalonzo told Ms Shitubi.

He told the magistrate that the prosecution of Mr Wanjigi was political.

"This trial is politically instigated and it has no legal basis. I urge this court to defer this case. There are orders of Justice Bahati Mwamuye restraining (Jimi Wanjigi’s) and prosecution," stated Mr Musyoka.

Mr Muite opposed the prosecution, saying police had breached High Court orders restraining the arrest and prosecution of the Safina party leader.

Mr Kala and Mr Otieno said more than 200 police officers raided Mr Wanjigi's home on August 8 and stole his property.

They said the officers ransacked the politician’s house between 5pm and 5am and carted away valuables running into millions of shillings.

Safina Party Leader Jimi Wanjigi (centre) at Milimani Law Court on August 20, 2024, after being released on a personal bond of Sh10 million Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Otieno told Ms Shitubi that the police took cash from the businessman’s elderly mother.

He said the police terrorised the family and Mr Wanjigi's wife and children begged not to be shot by the armed officers.

"Please do not shoot me. Do not harm me’ Mr Wanjigi’s wife pleaded with the police,” the lawyer told the magistrate.

The court heard from Mr Otieno that Wanjigi's troubles began in 2017 when police withdrew his gun licences. Justice Antony Mrima ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to reinstate them.

But former DCI director George Kinoti defied the court order and he was cited for contempt.