Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume in-person gatherings after two years

After two years of virtual meetings, all congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the world will hold their meetings with no restrictions.

The news has excited members of the church in Kenya who will reunite physically with their fellow worshippers.

“I have been attending meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses for the last 29 years,” said Mr Bernard Owuor who is a member of a congregation that meets in Kikuyu town, Kiambu County.

“I missed the physical prayer meetings for a long time. I’m happy the reunion is back,” said Mr Owuor.

For the last two years, the Witness houses of worship have remained closed globally due to the pandemic and the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kenya also suspended their public ministry in March 2020.

Jehovah's Witnesses national spokesman Noah Munyao. Photo credit: Pool

Since then, they have carried on their ministry virtually where thousands attended.

“We have in the past enjoyed virtual meetings, but we’re happy the physical meetings are back and this gives us a lot of hope,” said Mr Noah Munyao, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kenya.

“We look forward to meeting in person as we have been meeting virtually,” he said.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” said Mr Munyao.

“While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the last two years,” he added.

To ensure the safety of all who attend, guidelines for holding physical meetings have been sent to all congregations in Kenya.

Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the technology to hold a meeting that allows for physical meetings.

A pilot programme was held in October and November in countries around the world to assess how this could be done most effectively.

The lessons learned in these pilot meetings have helped form the plan for resuming physical gatherings that have led to the reopening of all Kingdom Halls.

Kingdom Hall signage. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume in-person gatherings after two years. Photo credit: Pool

“I thank Jehovah’s Witnesses for maintaining peace and calm during the pandemic,” said Mr Munyao.

“We know resuming in-person meetings will bring us even closer together. We’re anxious to see one another again.”