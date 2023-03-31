Jeff Mwathi: Police exhume slain interior designer's body

The exhumation of the body of slain interior designer Geoffrey Mwathi (Jeff) is currently underway at his parents' home in Likia, Njoro sub-county, Nakuru County.

The body is being exhumed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for a fresh autopsy, as part of the of the ongoing investigations into his mysterious death.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor will conduct the autopsy.

A fresh postmortem that will be witnessed by family members will be conducted in a tent that has been set aside at the home.

Detectives from the homicide department, part of the team leading the exhumation and fresh autopsy of the body.

On Tuesday the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin joined a team probing Jeff's murder, directing that the body be exhumed for a second and fresh autopsy.

Amin visited the scene where Mwathi died, in Roysambu, as detectives collected more information that will aid in the investigations into his death.

Amin was accompanied by detectives from the homicide unit who wanted to reconstruct the scene for further investigation.

He said he visited the scene to understand what happened, with many questions emerging about circumstances surrounding Jeff's mysterious death.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome last Sunday said they have found gaps in the incident and need to exhume the body to help their probe.

On February 22, 2023, 23-year-old Mwathi, lost his life after falling from the 12th floor of Redwood Apartments in Kasarani.

Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo is a person of interest in the case.

Mwathi has the day with the singer before they went to his home at Redwoods apartment.

The singer's cousin and driver were also present at the house alongside two women.

Officials say Jeff had met the singer hours earlier for an interior design job and that he had been promised a down payment to begin work that same morning.