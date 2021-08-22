Jayne Kihara's property seized over Sh10m John Mututho debt

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara is set to lose property worth millions of shillings after court authorised auctioneers to attach the legislator’s movable property to raise Sh10, 988, 786 on behalf of former National Campaign Against Drug and Substance Abuse chairman John Mututho.

