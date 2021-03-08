Jarring music, lewd videos in matatus a turn-off for elderly

Matatu music

Young men watch music videos from screens mounted in a Rongai-bound matatu in 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ireri Steve

Broadcast journalism student

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

What you need to know:

  • Music does not have to be violently loud to be well appreciated, as there are always easy and simple alternatives for the same.

  • From my observation, matatus and buses that do not have a blasting music system have a screen showing explicit videos.

Having found a cosy back seat, I never bothered looking at the other passengers in the matatu as my eyes were glued to its screens.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Health workers in Kenya hesitant about taking Covid-19 vaccine

  2. PRIME Hopes of big break in Caroline Maina's murder probe

  3. No peace in Syria after 10 years of war

  4. Mwasi: Lessons my mother taught me on money, sacrifice

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.