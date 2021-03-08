Jarring music, lewd videos in matatus a turn-off for elderly

Having found a cosy back seat, I never bothered looking at the other passengers in the matatu as my eyes were glued to its screens.

All was well on our trip from Nairobi city centre until we hit a bump and the passenger next to me was sent flying in the air, crashing into the seat in front of our row.

Momentarily, the music stopped as I paid attention to the man, the age of my parents, complain bitterly to the driver and conductor. He cited the position of our seat, which was raised higher than the others to accommodate a gigantic music system. He complained of being blinded by the intermittent motion of the lights and the explicit music videos.

I, on the other hand, was having the time of my life. The screens were playing a recently released song which I loved and the blasting sound was both in tune and on point.

Then it hit me. Here we were, two passengers seated next to each but inherently separated— one nursing turmoil and ache from the “nuisance-filled” environment and the other basking in its splendour.

Matatu culture

There is a cultural rift on our social landscape; while the young generation seems to like the matatu culture, adults are having a nightmare. From my observation, matatus and buses that do not have a blasting music system have a screen showing explicit videos.

Drivers and their crew claim this is their way of attracting passengers, but is it? The videos, some X-rated, are particularly uncomfortable to watch. The Film Classification Board has attempted to crack down on matatus screening such videos but I think they need to do more.

Music does not have to be violently loud to be well appreciated, as there are always easy and simple alternatives for the same.

Playing music at a medium volume can create a nice environment for passengers and crew to converse on their trips. Matatus are our preferred mode of transport and they should be suitable and comfortable for all.