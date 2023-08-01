James Njuguna, police imposter who robbed and raped woman jailed for life

The Court of Appeal has upheld the life sentence that was handed down to a fake police officer for robbing a woman of Sh100 and sexually assaulting her.

The convict, James Njuguna, said he was framed by his girlfriend, AJV, together with her sister and brother-in-law, a claim that was rejected by the judges.

He was sentenced by a magistrate’s court in Kiambu in November 2012 after being convicted for robbery with violence and sexual assault. He was accused of robbing AJV of the money and threatening her with actual violence while armed with a machete and a piece of wood on July 18, 2011 in Mashambani village, Kiambu County.

In the second count, the court heard that he sexually assaulted AJV during the incident. After full trial, he was convicted on the first count of robbery with violence and sentenced to serve life imprisonment and ten years for sexual assault. He had also been charged with robbery of Sh36 from ZAC, who was a niece to AJV, but the court acquitted him after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations.

The prosecution's case was that the two women were on walking home after attending a relative's birthday party on the night of July 17, 2011 around 2am. Two men appeared from the bushes and started ordering them around. They were calling each other sergeant and corporal.

AJV testified that the attackers asked them why they were drunk and ordered them to sit down. They took their phones and money. They were then on ordered to stand and led to a bush where they were assaulted.

AJV said she tried to resist Njuguna's attempts to sexually assault her but he threatened her with a machete. She gave in and complied. Her niece ZAC was equally assaulted by Njuguna's accomplice.

To prevent further sexual assault, AJV said she offered Njuguna Sh100. She also persuaded him and his accomplice that she would give them more money, a phone and electronic goods if they escorted her to her house.

Instead of taking them to her house, she told the court that she took them to her sister’s house.

On reaching the residence, Njuguna entered the house while the other man remained outside.

AJV raised alarm by screaming while ZAC snatched the machete from him and a torch from his accomplice and threw them away.

During the scuffle, Njuguna's accomplice managed to run away. Njuguna was caught before he could escape, beaten by members of the public and later taken to Karuri Police Station. The two women were referred to Karuri Health Centre for first aid and thereafter to Nairobi Women Hospital for treatment.

A medical report indicating that AJV was sexually assaulted was produced in court as exhibit by Dr Denis Wambua. The machete and torch recovered from Njuguna were produced by Inspector Patrick Macharia of Karuri Police Station as exhibits.

Njuguna denied committing the offences and testified that, on the fateful day he went to the market at 10am and returned home. He said AJV was his lover and that he had called her at noon and they made love.

They later left the house at 10pm for a birthday party she had been invited to. They stayed there till 11pm when alcoholic drinks got finished and they left for Mugumoini bar, where they spent time up to 1am.

He said they then decided to go to her house, which was nearer, where they found her sister and her child. At 2.30am he heard a knock on the door and AJV told her that it sounded like her brother-in-law.

He testified that when she opened the door, the man entered, picked up a bottle of alcohol and hit him with it. Neighbours heard the commotion and came to see what was happening. According to him, they all colluded to have him charged with sexual assault. The conviction and sentences were upheld in May 2015 by High Court judge Jessie Lesiit, who dismissed Njuguna's first appeal for lack of merit.