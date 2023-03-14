Italy to advance Sh14 billion loan to Kenya for projects in health, housing

Italy President

Presidents William Ruto (right) and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella during a joint press briefing at State House Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  Nancy Ogutu

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

Italian government has pledged to advance Sh14 billion to Kenya in grants and soft loans for projects in agriculture, development of MSMEs, housing and urban settlement, health, the digital super highway and creative economy.

Presidents Sergio Mattarella announced this during joint talks with President William Ruto in Nairobi.

The two leaders said this will be done through the Kenya-Italy Multi-Annual Five-Year Cooperation Strategy on sustainable development.

The two leaders further agreed to cooperate in enhancing  informal settlement redevelopment program, which the two countries recently launched, to facilitate security of land tenure in informal settlements in Kilifi, Siaya and Ngong municipalities.

" This is an opportunity to appreciate Italy for the Debt for Development Programme, which has provided tremendous support in the water, health, education and urban development sectors," President Ruto said.



