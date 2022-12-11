Italian tycoons swindled in Sh71bn Malindi city deal

An ambitious plan by four Italian tycoons to set up a Sh71 billion city in Malindi town, Kilifi County, has run into headwinds following claims of fraud by Kenyan partners.

The four wanted to put up an ultra-modern investment worth 550 million Euros (Sh71,289,066,750) on a 90-acre beachfront land, but the plan is now in doubt as they claim to have been played by their four Kenyan partners (two being of Italian origin and two of Kenyan descent).

Documents seen by Nation.Africa indicate that the plan to set up the hospitality city began in 2007 and companies named Denman, Bayview, Holborn, Casuriana and Antniacha were incorporated. The entities were the registered owners of the plots, valued at Sh3.5 billion, where the project was to be set up.

It is after drawing and designing the architectural plan of the real estate investment that the attorney and representative of the four foreigners, Mr Cattani Alberto, realised that their land had been sold by the Kenyan business partners without the consent or knowledge of his clients.

It is alleged that the Kenyans, whom we cannot name for legal reasons, turned against the foreign investors and transferred their shares illegally.

The investors wanted to construct real estate units, villas, apartments for vacationers, a shopping centre, shops, hospitals, a police station, a fuel station, a church, a mosque and a photovoltaic power plant to serve the entire coast of Watamu.

The project was also to have various power plants such as wind and (water) tides power plants. It would have also had a wastewater treatment serving the entire Watamu area. The project was quantified in 550 million Euros of investments.

The matter was reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on December 8, 2022 and referred to the director of public complaints.

In his report to the DCI, Mr Alberto claims in 2019 his clients realised that their Kenyan partners had "fraudulently" transferred all the parcels of land and the properties without the knowledge and consent of all the shareholders. He says attempts to recover the property and have the Kenyans arrested have proved futile.

"My clients are people of high esteem who came to Kenya with the desire to invest a lot of money and to start this operation many years ago. Their first investment together was the construction of a residential complex in Malindi with an adjoining night club by the sea," says Mr Alberto in a statement seen by Nation.

He says the alleged fraud on the transfer of the land was done with the assistance of a lawyer. The altering of crucial land ownership documents was done at the Lands Office.

The scam also involved the forgery of letters purporting that the foreigners had transferred their shares and tendered resignation as directors of the companies to the Registrar of Companies.

Also altered, he claims, is a document named CR12 at the Registrar of Companies which eventually pushed the foreigners out of the directorship of the companies and shareholding. Mr Alberto claims that the indemnity deed was signed in October 2018.