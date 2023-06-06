It wasn’t me: Ex-PS Josephine Mburu says Kemsa bungled Sh3.7bn tender under Peter Tum
Sacked Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu has asked the Senate team investigating botched Sh3.7 billion tender at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to give her a fair hearing.
Mburu told the team that she learnt of her sacking through the media.
"I need to be given a fair hearing because I only saw my firing in the media while I was in office working. I even met with the President that Monday morning," Mburu said.
Mburu absolved herself from blame claiming that Principal Secretary Peter Tum, who has since been moved to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, was in charge of Medical Services during the botched Sh3.7 billion tender.