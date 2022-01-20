kitchen renovation

A kitchen before and after renovation.

It’s a new year, breathe new life into your home

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

January, a financially demanding month, is still in full swing, therefore it would not be a suitable month to set remodelling or home improvement goals. But the 31 days will eventually come to an end, and when they do, you can afford to start thinking about how to upgrade your home.

