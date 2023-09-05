It’s a busy week for President Ruto — one meeting after another

President William Ruto is juggling a flurry of meetings as he engages with African heads of state and senior international dignitaries at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit.

At least 12 heads of state and government from Africa and beyond are attending the climate summit, which began on Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The summit has also attracted high-level dignitaries and heads of international organisations.

President Ruto is expected to meet the presidents and dignitaries on the sidelines of the summit and later host a luncheon at State House.

Dr Ruto has maintained that Kenya is keen on fostering mutually beneficial relations with countries around the world.

On Monday, the President held talks with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo at the KICC, where he said Kenya will leverage on its long-standing and cordial relations with Ghana to increase its exports of tea and horticultural products.

On Tuesday, he held further bilateral meeting with Netherlands Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag before hosting the East African Community Heads of State extra-ordinary summit at State House.

The President is playing an active role in the summit in his capacity as Chair of the African Working Group on Environment and Chair of the National Climate Change Council.

Important milestone

He says the Summit is an important milestone in Africa's efforts to combat climate change, as it aims to bring together nations, organisations and individuals with the common goal of promoting green growth and climate financing solutions for Africa and the rest of the world.

The United Kingdom (UK) has already announced new funding to support more green projects in Africa, with UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell unveiling a Sh9 billion (£49 million) investment across Africa during his visit to Kenya ahead of the ongoing summit.