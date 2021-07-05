It is time we addressed mental health issues among the youth 

Stressed youth

One common misconception is that people with mental illness are violent.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Claire Ngunyi

What you need to know:

  • Mental illness is a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood and daily functioning.
  • Mental illness can be caused by multiple factors such as genetics, trauma and physical illness.

Are you an over-thinker or a doomsday predictor? Do you find yourself having constant bouts of anxiety? Well you are not alone.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Judge opts out of murder case against ex-soldier

  2. PRIME Muturi: My State House bid is ‘unstoppable’

  3. PRIME Were kidnap victims linked to poaching?

  4. Salva Kiir axes 35 MP nominees

  5. UK elephants head to the wild in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.