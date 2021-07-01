It is our duty to fight Covid-19 together, says Volkan Bozkir

Mr Volkan Bozkir, the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly talks to Raphael Obonyo, about the focus of his leadership.

1. What has been the focus of your presidency? Why did you choose that as your focus?

My presidency has taken place at a very unique time – both for the United Nations and for the world in general. This session marked the UN’s 75th anniversary, and it was a time to celebrate the UN's indispensable role in fostering peace and prosperity throughout the world, as well as to reflect on our actions to ensure that the UN adapts to our changing world. This session also focused on the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts. It has battered our economies and worsened many existing injustices. It has tested our multilateral institutions like never before.

That is why I chose to adapt the theme for the 75th session of the UN. Member states chose the theme, “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”. I added to that: “Confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action” – because it is our duty to fight this virus together.

2. What have you been able to do, especially in Africa?

Throughout my presidency, I have supported efforts to advance UN humanitarian actions, with a focus on the most vulnerable, and taking action to meet Sustainable Development Goals, which of course includes many countries in Africa. I established a Board of Advisers on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and SIDS (Small Island Developing States) to provide guidance and technical input to advance efforts in support of these countries in special situations at the UN’s General Assembly.

The General Assembly has played a vital role in strengthening the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance, with particular attention to the most vulnerable. In this session I have convened high-level meetings on least developed and middle-income countries to encourage the international community to provide support to help counties overcome the structural challenges faced when implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

3. What are your three key achievements as the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly?

When I originally arrived in New York last year the city was under lockdown. From my first day, I advocated for a return to the General Assembly’s normal way of working and this session, the Assembly has met regularly and taken action on decisions and resolutions. It is important that the UN’s main deliberative, policymaking and representative organ is ready to work. This session I have convened meetings on Palestine, Myanmar and Syria, to give member states an opportunity to discuss these conflicts and the humanitarian devastation. Not only are we on track to complete the General Assembly’s work this session, we will also catch up on many of the mandates postponed from the 74th session. In our business of diplomacy, there is no substitute for meeting counterparts face to face, to build long-term understanding of each other’s positions and to forge compromises. I have:

1. Convened the UN General Assembly special session on Covid-19, in December 2020. No issue has dominated the international agenda as much as the global pandemic and it was critical that member states had the opportunity to meet and discuss this issue. I was pleased that we were able, over two days, to both hear from heads of state and government, as well as have thematic and detailed discussions on issues such as humanitarian access, health support, vaccine development and access, and the socio-economic recovery.

2. Raised the issue of the ‘digital divide’ as a source of global inequality. While not a high-level meeting mandated by the General Assembly, it was, in my view, essential that we acknowledge and address this ever-widening divide, which threatens to hold back progress on global development. As I told member states, “the digital divide threatens to become the new face of inequality” with digital haves, and digital have-nots; we cannot allow this to happen. Digital access is an SDG accelerator and we have much to gain by investing in this area.

3. Helped set the stage for a global focus on the environment. We have three upcoming Conference of the Parties-level summits on the environment, covering climate change, biodiversity and land degradation. With these on the horizon, the General Assembly held a series of discussions on these and other related areas, including on water, the oceans, desertification, land degradation and drought, and, of course, the UN’s first Biodiversity Summit.

4. The Covid-19 pandemic remains a huge challenge. What do you think needs to be done to address the challenge?

It is undeniable that the Covid-19 tragedy remains a challenge. But it can also be an opportunity, a chance to hit the reset button, to recover better, and to refocus our attention on a better path forward. We have the blueprint to recover from Covid-19, which will also allow us to work towards a future that is more sustainable and more resilient. The Sustainable Development Goals outline the steps we must take, such as investing in resilient infrastructure, protecting life on land and below water, and securing social services. The equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is also crucial to address the pandemic.

5. How do you view the role of the General Assembly in the 21st century?

The General Assembly is the ideal place for member states to work together for the common good. It is the most representative and democratic platform of the whole international system. It is in the interest of the world, our economies and our people that there is a platform to manage tensions, so they do not spiral out of control. As our global challenges – from climate change to responding to the pandemic – continue to grow in size and number, the forum provided by the UN is critical to fostering cooperation and consensus.

6. What needs to be done to make the UN and the General Assembly more effective?

The UN’s 75th year, commemorated while we are facing Covid-19 and its many consequences, has been a fruitful time for reflection. The challenges facing the world – and the United Nations – are not only enormous, they are evolving. We need to ensure the United Nations is fit for purpose and delivers for the people we serve. It needs to be efficient and make the best use of all the resources we have at our disposal. I look forward to the Secretary-General’s report due to be released in September on Our Common Agenda: Responding to Current and Future Challenges.

7. What is the role of business leaders in addressing the challenges in the world?

Our global challenges require global solutions. Business leaders, and the companies they run, have a huge impact on many global challenges, from climate change to digitisation to sustainable urbanisation. Business leaders can lead their companies to help to provide solutions. They have the resources and the ability. Productive partnerships between governments, multilateral institutions and businesses are essential to address global challenges.

8. What about non-profits and their leaders?

Non-profits provide a critical link between the United Nations and the people we serve. They feed in the voices of the communities and individuals and provide essential insights into the huge number of contexts the United Nations works in around the world.

9. What will you be remembered for, as the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly?

Since the beginning of my term as the president of the General Assembly, I considered that my main responsibility and duty is to ensure that the General Assembly can function without interruption during the 75th session. I am pleased that, with the strong support of member states and the secretariat, we were able to achieve this.