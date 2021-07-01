It is our duty to fight Covid-19 together, says Volkan Bozkir

Mr Volkan Bozkir

Mr Volkan Bozkir speaking during the UN's 75th anniversary.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Raphael Obonyo

Mr Volkan Bozkir, the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly talks to Raphael Obonyo, about the focus of his leadership.   

