It is high time young people got the respect they deserve

Youths following the proceedings at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi during the launch of ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 7, 2020.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sebastian Asava Karani

Student

KCA University

What you need to know:

  • I find it ridiculous that the same people will applaud you when you are supporting their views but insult you if you hold a contrary opinion.
  • If youths have to develop an interest in leadership, it is high time our opinions were taken seriously.

A philosopher once said: “The biggest asset in life is someone’s youth.” Contrariwise, for many young people, their youth now feels like an obstacle. They are always being reminded to be silent and listen to their elders, as if their opinions don’t matter.

Related

More from News

  1. Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret closed indefinitely

  2. Nigeria unexpectedly comes out of recession

  3. Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban                                                

  4. Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu

  5. Ruto: I was locked out of Uhuru meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.