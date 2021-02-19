It is high time young people got the respect they deserve

A philosopher once said: “The biggest asset in life is someone’s youth.” Contrariwise, for many young people, their youth now feels like an obstacle. They are always being reminded to be silent and listen to their elders, as if their opinions don’t matter.

Being old does not guarantee wisdom. During my free time, I engage in different discussions,both online and offline. I am a member of almost all political forums on Facebook. I have learned that our young age to some people, especially the elderly, is a liability and our opinions will never count.

I strongly believe that the reason many youths shy off from contesting for political seats is the intimidation they face from those older than them who think that they cannot be led by a young person.

I once engaged in a heated online political debate with members of my group. The replies I received made me feel inferior just because of my youth. Does it mean that, because we are young , we have nothing meaningful to contribute to the society?

Experience

I find it ridiculous that the same people will applaud you when you are supporting their views but insult you if you hold a contrary opinion.

If youths have to develop an interest in leadership, it is high time our opinions were taken seriously. This is not only in leadership but in employment as well. On the job market, work experience is usually a prerequisite.

In many cases, not less than eight years of experience is needed, and it worries me that no one is willing to employ fresh graduates because they lack the professional experience. The question is; how are young people expected to gain experience if they are not being employed?

Employers are evidently driving home the message that they are not willing to accept fresh thinking in their companies. Young people are being discouraged instead of being motivated.

The tomorrow we are promised in leadership will not come if our young age will constantly be used against us.