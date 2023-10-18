Israel, Palestine diplomats in Kenya trade blame on war

The conflict between Israel and Hamas descended into more atrocity on Tuesday night after a key hospital in Gaza was bombed, killing at least 500 people, mostly patients.

But thousands of kilometres in Nairobi, the Israeli Ambassador Michael Lotem and his Palestinian counterpart were swatting away any possibility of admitting blame while laying it on the other.

In interviews with the Nation, neither side offered immediate possibility of a ceasefire, with each breathing fire over the death of civilians.

To be fair, Mr Lotem said the conflict is strictly between Israel and Hamas, which it labels as a terrorist group. Hamas is a movement that has a militant wing and runs the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

It is not necessarily the equivalent of what Palestinians want as most are in fact administered by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) including on the West Bank.

“The first step is to eliminate Hamas in Gaza. What will follow, will follow. Hopefully, there will be other forces that will take control of Gaza and hopefully, there will be a political process. But we are very far from that. At this very moment, we are talking about eliminating the military capabilities of Hamas,” Mr Lotem told the Nation in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think people are getting confused. It is not a political debate; it is not a political conflict. It is between humanity and those opposed to humanity. And when we are choosing the other side, it tells something to all of us.”

Mr Lotem was retelling Israel’s official stance: That it was battling an evil movement in the name of Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for instance, likened the battle against Hamas to that of light versus darkness.

Eliminating the militants, the diplomat argued, will secure Israel. But there are always problems in labeling.

While Israel sees Hamas as a terror gang, Palestinians see it as a reflection of collective anger that has built from Israel’s violations.

“Every life that is lost to this conflict is a tragedy. We have been voicing that for many years and we did not shy away from that,” said Hazem Shabat, the Palestinian ambassador to Nairobi.

“But to be asked to condemn an end result of something that Israel has been perpetrating and provoking deliberately, for one year now; is something that I cannot comprehend. What exactly were we expecting to happen?”

In both, separate, interviews; each side says its children and women have been targeted, or generally non-combatants.

Israel rejected the general accusation that its army has been atrocious. The ambassador did say Israel has adopted some kind of scorch-earth policy where it feels necessary.

“There are clear things that you don’t do, you don’t kill civilians just for the sake of killing. You alert civilians then…we tell them, “evacuate,” he said.

Hamas is the key object of blame for Israel even though the group’s political wing has been governing Palestine.

Palestinian anger, Mr Shabat explained, results from the years of siege around Gaza and general occupation. Yet he argued Palestine doesn’t always want war.

“We have been working around the clock for 30 years to make sure that the peace process brings deliverables. But every time we reach an important threshold, Israel takes us back to square one."

Israel feels Hamas has been propped by errant supporters like Iran and hides in residential areas to use humans as shields.

Palestine feels Israel has been treated with kid gloves where everyone else is forced to obey international law, something Mr Shabat says could perpetuate the conflict and peace search becoming a “tail-chasing exercise.”

“The responsibility lies more on the friends of Israel; nations that are friends of Israel…,” he argued.

On Tuesday, the African Union and the League of Arab States called for “immediate cessation of hostilities and concerted international effort to provide basic assistance.”

Both organisations said in a joint statement they were concerned with the Israeli order for more than one million people to leave their homes, contrary to international law.

The League of Arab States had earlier issued a resolution on ‘Ways of Political Action to Stop the Israeli Aggression and Achieve Peace and Security’ in which they condemned the killing of civilians “on both sides” but also said the long-term solution has to be within the UN decisions.