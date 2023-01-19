Isaiah Osugo paternity dispute: Woman gets all-clear for DNA testing

A judge has ordered paternity test for the late former Prisons boss Isaiah Osugo in a case filed by a woman who claims he sired two children with her.

The judge directed the medical superintendent at Kisii Level Five Hospital to extract the samples from Osugo’s body. The order will be effected by Kisii police court commandant, the judge ruled.

Osugo died earlier this month from cancer complications.

Ms Julia Kamuiru filed the case under a certificate of urgency seeking orders to halt the burial so as to get the DNA samples. The judge however, declined to halt the burial of the former prisons boss.

Julia Kamuiru at the Milmani Law Courts on January 19, 2023. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group