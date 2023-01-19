Isaiah Osugo paternity dispute: Woman gets all-clear for DNA testing

Former Kenya Prisons Commissioner General Isaiah Osugo.

Photo credit: File

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A judge has ordered paternity test for the late former Prisons boss Isaiah Osugo in a case filed by a woman who claims he sired two children with her. 

The judge directed the medical superintendent at Kisii Level Five Hospital to extract the samples from Osugo’s body. The order will be effected by Kisii police court commandant, the judge ruled. 

Osugo died earlier this month from cancer complications. 

Ms Julia Kamuiru filed the case under a certificate of urgency seeking orders to halt the burial so as to get the DNA samples. The judge however, declined to halt the burial of the former prisons boss. 

Julia Kamuiru at the Milmani Law Courts on January 19, 2023.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

Osugo’s family lawyer had asked the court that DNA samples from Osugo’s other six children be taken in the future to prove paternity.
But the judge allowed Kamuiru’s plea to get the samples frm Osugo before he is laid to rest. 

