Is dad obligated to support unborn child? High Court will decide

The case arose from a liaison between Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and a woman claiming to be his mistress, who wants Sh25 million to maintain her pregnancy.

The High Court is expected to determine whether a man is obligated to support his unborn child and whether the parental responsibility begins at conception or after birth.

