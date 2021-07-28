Irretrievably broken marriages should be dissolved with speed, judge rules

No framework to determine value of non-monetary contribution towards acquisition of matrimonial property
Women’s contribution ‘not protected’ under matrimonial property law
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Courts should not hesitate to dissolve irretrievably broken marriages, the High Court has ruled.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.