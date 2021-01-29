Irish national dies while climbing Mt Kenya: KWS

An Irish man died on Thursday morning while climbing Mount Kenya, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has said.

In a statement, KWS said the 40-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, had developed breathing problems around 6am at Austrian hut, a stopover,

Austrian Hut located 4,790 metres above sea level. It is the last stopover before ascending point Lenana, the third highest peak.

The agency said the incident was reported and a rescue team responded by evacuating the man to Mackinder's Camp, from where he was airlifted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital.

The man, who was in critical condition, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, KWS said.

The Irish man had started a climbing expedition at 6am.

In 2017 a Chinese tourist died after falling from Batian Peak, the highest point of the mountain.

Fang Wenchao had just finished his climb when he fell to his death.