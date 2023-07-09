Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Kenya

Ebrahim Raisi

This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addressing the media in this past photo before he departs from the capital Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on September in this file photo. He is expected to Visit Kenya from July 11, 2023. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  Mercy Chelangat

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Kenya from Tuesday in a bid to boost trade relations between the two countries.

The three-day visit, which follows an official invitation from President William Ruto, will mark the first time an Iranian president has visited Africa in over ver 11 years.

The two Presidents are expected to discuss the expansion of trade, agriculture, energy and technology.

They will also sign co-operation agreements after meeting delegates from Kenya. President Raisi will also meet with Iranian traders, economic officials and businessmen working in the country.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC)- the world's leading data tool for international trade data, Kenya exported about Sh2 billion worth of tea, Sh57 million worth of coffee and Sh24 million worth of coffee and tea extracts to Iran.

"Over the past 24 years, Kenya's exports to Iran have grown at an annual rate of 1.8 per cent, from Sh1 billion in 1997 to Sh2.7 billion in 2021. In 2021, Kenya did not export any services to Iran," says OEC.

During his African tour, President Raisi is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe.
 
