IPOA probes deaths of 10 street children in three months

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating police officers linked to the mysterious disappearance and murder of street children in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, in what human rights groups have termed as extra-judicial killings.

Human rights groups have so far documented five street children's deaths in three months, but they warn that many others are not documented by the children's department or any other government agency.

The probe follows the killing of Keith Moses, a street child, on February 27 allegedly committed by the police.

“IPOA dispatched its rapid investigations team to commence investigations. Investigations are thus ongoing. On conclusion, IPOA will make recommendations to address the matter either through the criminal justice system or through internal disciplinary mechanisms,” said Mrs Anne Makori, the body’s chairperson, in a notice by Denis Oketch, head of communication.

Civil society groups had written to IPOA demanding action against three police officers from Eldoret police station that they said were behind the harassment and disappearance of the street children.

Led by Human rights activist Kimutai Kirui, they claimed that several street children disappeared were and later found dead under unclear circumstances after being arrested by police and the county security enforcement team.

“Many street children have disappeared only to be found dead, among them Keith Moses. These children have a right to life and it is against human rights to mistreat or even kill them,” said Mr Kirui.

He disclosed that a post-mortem report indicated that Moses had three broken ribs and oesophagus damaged and that he died as a result of ‘excessive pressure on the throat’.

According to Mr Kirui, an organised network of gangs that enjoys police protection was out to eliminate the street children in Eldoret Town.

He challenged Governor Jonathan Bii to intervene in the matter and have the street children relocated out of the town streets in a humane manner.

Turbo Sub-County police commander Edward Masibo said they have not received a formal complaint over the involvement of the police in the matter.

“Investigations are going to be launched and appropriate action will be taken against those found to be implicated,” said Mr Masibo.

Members of reformed street families appealed to human rights organisations and the security team to intervene and safeguard the rights of the street children.

Led by Mr John Njenga, they decried the mysterious killing street children in Eldoret town, terming it as alarming.

“We are perplexed by the manner in which street children are being killed in this town. We appeal to international human rights bodies to help us in unravelling the killers of street families,” said Mr Njenga.

Haki Africa, another human rights group, earlier this year launched investigations into the killing of street children in Eldoret town.

Haki Africa's rapid response officer Fredrick Odhiambo Ojiro said they had received information and pleas to probe intense human rights violations during a security operation late last year in what the county adminsiration said was aimed at restoring order in the town.

According to the human rights group, a number of street children died in clashes between Uasin Gishu county askaris, the police, traders and street families.

“We have so far established that a number of street children have been killed in unclear circumstances during the security operation and we already have our team on the ground to get to the bottom of the killings,” Mr Ojiro said in their report.

This comes as the planned elevation of Eldoret Town to city status gains momentum after the Uasin Gishu County government put in place obligatory frameworks for the face lift.

According to Governor Bii, the town that is industrial hub of the North Rift has met most requirements for a city status.

“The promotion of the town to city category is long overdue. We have put in place all necessary conditions and it is a matter of time before it earns city class,” said the administrator in an earlier interview.

Among the requirements to be met for the conferment of the town to city status include accessibility to an International airport, proper infrastructural development, an effective waste management system, sufficient learning facilities (universities - public and private), provision of quality health services, standardisation of the hospitality and hotel industry and the population factor, among other issues.

“The town is strategically placed as a gateway to East and Central Africa and its uplifting to city status will offer a ready and steady market to our farmers for agricultural produce and other emerging business opportunities,” explained Mr Bii.

With a population of approximately 500,000, Eldoret is ranked as the fastest growing town in the country and acts as a link to East and Central African countries.

“There are many opportunities associated with elevation of the town to city status and now that we have met most of the requirements and it is my appeal that the process will be speeded up,” added Mr Bii.

But it is emerging that the town is still faced with some challenges that might slow down its uplifting to city prominence.

Eldoret town, considered industrial hub of the of the North Rift region, the country’s food basket, continues to experience some challenges in transport and has a sewage system that needs to be fixed.

“The sewerage system is still a big challenge. There is still discharge of raw waste to River Sosiani that cuts across the town. Some of the residential areas, especially informal ones, are not connected to the sewage system. These are some of the issues that need to be fixed before the town attains city status,” said David Maina, an environmental expert and planner.