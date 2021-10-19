Investor cuts ties with Ndichu brothers after viral video

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hilary Kimuyu  &  Sylvania Ambani

Kenyan techies Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu are in the eye of a storm after a key investor of their nascent fintech company pulled out over a viral video.

