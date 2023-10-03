Investigate loss of World Bank funds at my Ministry - CS Tuya

The government has asked the World Bank to investigate the mismanagement of funds earmarked for pollution control programmes under the Ministry of Environment.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Ms Soipan Tuya, claimed that some donor funds could not be accounted for.

"When it comes to putting a finger on how these donor funds are contributing to our core priorities in the country, it is a big question," the CS said.

She was speaking in Mombasa at the African Regional Meeting on E-waste Management and Persistent Organic Pollutants. However, the CS did not give details of the exact programmes where her ministry is losing funds.

The Kenyan government is working with the World Bank to redesign and restructure some of the ongoing environmental projects and programmes that target e-waste management.

Ms Tuya said for the programmes to be successful, there must be a satisfactory framework, legal system and e-waste management unit in the ministry.

Statistically, the ministry estimates that Kenya is only able to recycle 1% of its e-waste.

Due to the lack of infrastructure to deal with mercury emissions from e-waste recycling in Kenya, the country is forced to ship the life-threatening chemicals to developed countries such as Europe.

Mercury, which is one of the hazardous e-wastes in the country during the recycling process, is said to pose a great risk not only to human and animal life, but also to the natural environment, causing health problems and genetic mutations.

“The magnitude of devastation that is created by waste by the climate crisis creates to us a situation where we have no luxury of time,” said Ms Tuya.