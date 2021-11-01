Invest on infrastructure, Raila Odinga tells African nations

ODM leader Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

 The African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, Raila Odinga is calling on African Nations to invest in infrastructure as a lifeblood of economic recovery post Covid-19.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.