Inventor of modern pencils Faber Castell launches partnership with Text Book Centre

German-based manufacturer Faber Castell opened shop with the Text Book Centre outlets on October 28 at the Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

Founded in 1761, Faber Castell is one of the world's first international companies and is responsible for the invention of the first modern coloured pencils.

With the help of his wife Maria and son Anton Wilhelm, Caspar Faber began producing pencils in Stein, a small town in Germany.

Eight generations later, the family business is now establishing roots in Kenya through its partnership with the Text Book Centre.

Textbook Centre's new CEO Sachin Varma said that the one-year trial period that the partners had before the launch has already started seeing profits.

“We launched in July last year. When we compare the sales from the first three months to the last three months, we basically tripled the business,” he said.

Faber Castell’s India Managing Director Partho Chakrabarti addressing guests at the launch of their partnership with Text Book Centre at Sarit Centre on October 28, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Faber Castell’s India Managing Director Partho Chakrabarti said that the partnership has made their products more accessible to clients in Kenya.

“Kenya is one of the first African countries where we decided to set up our business. With how fast the economy is growing, we believe that our products will fit in," he said.

"Our clients range from companies to schools. We think parents might appreciate that our products are long-lasting, hard to break and safe even for consumption because children end up nibbling on their stationery.”