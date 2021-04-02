Introverts just crave a little quiet, there’s nothing wrong with them

A story is told of an old man called Job. During his youth, Job was seldom seen in social gatherings, preferring solitude most of the time.

Little was known about him, besides the fact that he had a black dog with a strange limp.

Like an enigma, his personality was shrouded in mystery.

Some of his peers thought he was cold and arrogant while others just dismissed him as snobbish. When he grew up, he continued with his habit of keeping to himself. Eventually, the story goes, Job became mute—a consequence of his quiet disposition.

This story, albeit fictional and the kind told by adults to keep children from ‘undesirable traits’, paints a picture of society’s mentality towards introverts. Susan Cain, author of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking”, defines an introvert as someone who prefers a quieter, minimally stimulating environment.

The terms introversion and extroversion, according to Carl Jung, are in how both personalities direct their energy.

Whereas extroverts direct their energy outwards, towards other people, introverts focus their energy inwards, towards more solitary thoughtful activities.

Loudest person

Sadly, the latter personality is greatly misunderstood. For starters, people normally equate introversion to shyness. Some people also believe that an introvert can change their personality. This is a misconception because personalities are in-born, just like gender or eye-colour.

It is quite common for teachers to encourage group work, with some going to the extent of reprimanding students who prefer working alone. Besides that, student leaders are often appointed based on the loudest person in the room, perhaps forgetting that introverts are just as adept at becoming leaders as extroverts.

In some situations, introverts may have an upper hand at leading, for instance, where a listening ear and attention to detail is required. Examples of successful introvert leaders include Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Rosa Parks.

A paradigm shift is required. Teachers, lecturers and employers need to accommodate all personality traits.