Interior CS Kithure Kindiki: Police officers to serve only three years at one station

Police officers who have served in the same station for more than three years have been given two months to move to a new station or have their salaries stopped.

This comes as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said plans were underway to set up a benevolent fund for the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Appearing before the Senate to answer questions, CS Kindiki said a signal has already been given to the National Police Service (NPS) to implement the directive.

He noted that any officer who fails to comply with the 60-day directive will have their salary stopped immediately.

The Interior boss said the move, which will affect general duty police officers, is part of the police reforms initiated by his ministry.

The CS explained that the development is part of recommendations contained in last week’s interim report by the taskforce on police reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The report recommended a National Police Service's transfer policy where no officer should stay in one station for more than three years, be enforced.

Mr Kindiki was responding to a question from Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, who raised concerns about police officers who have overstayed in their stations.

Ms Dullo complained that the policy is that a police officer should not serve in the same area for more than five years before being transferred.

However, she argued that some officers had served in deprived areas for more than 10 years, to the point where they had become too familiar with the communities and no longer took their work seriously.

In response, the CS admitted that the policy had not been implemented for a long time, but it had been decided that in future no officer who had served for more than three years would be allowed to remain in the stations in which they worked.

“The signal went out two weeks ago. We have given police commands a maximum of 60 days to make sure all officers nationwide who have stayed in their stations for more than three years must be transferred,” said Prof Kindiki.

“The directive by the government is that any officer after the 60 days who continues to resist or for whatever reason does not move to a new station salary will be stopped,” he added.

However, the CS said that officers involved in sensitive operations would be transferred to other stations after a year.

Benevolent fund

As part of the reforms, Mr Kindiki said the government was working on setting up a benevolent fund for the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Currently, he said, such officers are entitled to a one-off payment equivalent to eight years' gross salary, including funeral expenses, under the National Police Service's medical insurance scheme.

“Other than the one-off payment, the benevolent fund will help us have a revolving fund which we want to put in place between the end of this year and early next year where the families, children and spouses of the fallen heroes can access scholarships, and medical care when their loved ones are gone while defending Kenyans,” said Prof Kindiki.

He noted that Kenya loses its best officers to enemy fire at a relatively young age while fighting dangerous criminals, leaving behind very young families.

KDF

Last week, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that the families of KDF officers who died while serving in the country would receive Sh4 million, while those serving on peacekeeping missions outside the country would receive an additional Sh7.4 million, bringing the total compensation to Sh11.4 million.

This amount is in addition to the deceased officer's pension, with payments being processed immediately within 30 days.

“If the officer is serving within our country immediately he gets Sh4 million above his pension which has a component called death gratuity. But if he is serving in ATMIS in Somalia, apart from the Sh4 million, the AU and UN give that family US$50,000 (Sh7,430,000),” CS Duale said.

The CS further noted that the families receive additional support in the form of relief assistance, which focuses on widows, orphans, dependants and service personnel living with disabilities.