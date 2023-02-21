Interior CS Kindiki bullish about ending banditry in North Rift





The security operation in the north to flush out bandits is for the long haul and the Kenya Kwanza government is determined to end the menace once and for all.

This was the assurance Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindike gave Kenyans in an exclusive interview with Nation in Nairobi yesterday.

In his own words, he admitted that he knew, even as he was being appointed, that the security challenges in the country were very complex and he braced himself for the tough task ahead.

Though successive regimes have failed to end the perennial headache of banditry, Prof Kindiki exuded confidence of stamping out the threat.

Barely a week after the start of a joint police and military operation in Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, Pro Kindiki said it was progressing smoothly.

“We are very positive that we will succeed. We are working hard to stop the plunder and reckless massacre experienced in the five counties,” he said.

He acknowledged that several factors — social, economic, cultural and political — are to blame for the crisis but said the criminals must be flushed out, disarmed and sent to jail first.

The goal is to eventually integrate the disturbed regions in the mainstream economy.

“We cannot really say how much time we will do this, but we are prepared to take as much time as needed. We are focusing on dealing with the structural challenges causing the mayhem in those parts,” he said.

The targeted region is vast, covering between 65 per cent and 69 per cent of the entire country and comprising the counties of Lamu, Tana River, Marsabit and Isiolo, plus the North Eastern counties under the perpetual shadow of terrorism exported by Somalia-bases militant groups.

“My first priority is securing these areas. I have subdivided this goal into two. First, dealing with banditry in the northern and upper eastern parts and secondly, dealing with the threat of terrorism from militant groups,” Prof Kindiki said.

To the security officers involved in the operation, the CS reminded them that they were not deployed to a “war zone” as a punishment, but because they were the best suited to tackle the problem.

Climate change, he said, has only exacerbated the situation amid increased fights over scarce water and grazing lands.

“Climate change should be part and parcel of our security resolutions. It has affected the way of life of our people who were already living in turmoil,” he said.

The government has come under sharp criticism over the involvement of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the operation without parliamentary approval.

But, maintaining that the operation is police-led, Prof Kindiki cited Article 241 (3b) of the Constitution which he said mandates the National Police Service to get the assistance of the KDF in policing operations. He further added that this provision was supplement by section 31 of the KDG Act which allows KDF to provide assistance. He further cited Article 241(3b), saying, he did not require any parliamentary authorisation before deploying the military.