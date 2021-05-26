Insulin prices may fall under new global plan

Diabetes patients may soon get a vial of insulin at a more affordable price after a meeting of global health experts endorsed a critical resolution.

The draft resolution of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) puts to rest concerns over exclusion of text on diabetes medicine transparency – including insulin – and the development of targets for the prevention and management of diabetes.

Speaking at the WHA summit, Tonje Borch, senior adviser to Norway’s Health minister, expressed strong support for the resolution, adding that Norway was willing to go even further.

“We strongly support a global price mechanism for insulin as there is clearly a need for more transparency and lower prices in order to save lives.

“Securing a WHA approval for a strong resolution on diabetes has been a focus of activity among many civil society groups, low and middle-income countries as well as some high-income countries like Norway.

High prices

“Prices of many new medicines are high, and secret. Lack of transparency is undermining public trust in our health systems. In the case of Covid-19 vaccines, we have seen that increased transparency is possible and positive. The pandemic encourages us to reflect on the business models and collaborations that have emerged during the pandemic. To achieve the goal of increased transparency, we need to collaborate, both with national health authorities, international organisations and industry. We have a momentum. Now is the time,” Borch told the assembly.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of death globally, with diabetes mellitus listed as the fourth main contributor and a vial of human insulin costing as much as Sh2,693 and Sh10,770 for analogs.

An estimated nine million people with type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive and around 60 million people with type 2 diabetes require insulin to manage their condition.

Irregular access

Globally, about half of those needing insulin have irregular or no access to it.

Developed and developing countries differ greatly in diabetes resources available to their populations.

Given that four out of five adults with diabetes live in low and middle income countries, these inequalities have huge public health impacts.

WHA has included an operative paragraph requesting the WHO director-general to develop recommendations to strengthen and monitor diabetes responses within national non-communicable disease programmes as well as recommendations for the prevention and management of obesity over the life course.

This comes after pushback on a diabetes-specific resolution that would allow WHO to come up with targets on detection and treatment of the disease as well as price transparency on insulin.

The opposition had emerged from European Union (EU) member states as well as the US, but a consensus was arrived at after intense talks between WHO and the opposing members.

An excerpt of the draft requests Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, to continue to analyse the availability of data on inputs throughout the value chain, including data on clinical trials and price information, with a view to assessing the feasibility and potential value of establishing a web-based tool to share information relevant to the transparency of markets for diabetes medicines, including insulin, oral hypoglycaemic agents and related health products, including information on investments, incentives and subsidies.

Submit recommendations

Dr Tedros will submit these recommendations at the75th WHA summit in 2022.

Dr Helen Bygrave, the Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) Access Campaign’s chronic diseases adviser, said she was delighted to see countries like Canada, Brazil and Chile join 19 others in supporting the resolution, which is being led by the Russian Federation.

“Importantly, the resolution calls for the establishment of a database to improve the transparency around the price of diabetes medicines, including insulin.

“Insulin is one of the most expensive products in diabetes care, and there is an urgent need to expand access to affordable insulin through price transparency, as well as supporting the harmonisation of regulatory requirements for quality-assured insulins, including biosimilars,” she said.

In 2013, WHO estimated the prevalence of diabetes in Kenya at 3.3 per cent and predicts a rise to 4.5 per cent by 2025.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, an umbrella organisation of more than 170 countries including Kenya, 463 million people have diabetes in the world and more than 19 million people in the African region. The figure is expected to have risen to 47 million by 2045.

The prevalence of diabetes in adults in the country by 2020 was at 2.2 per cent while the total cases of diabetes in adults stood at 552,400, out of a total adult population of 25,587,600.

Challenges

Newton Ngugi from the Non-communicable Disease Alliance Kenya, who lives with the disease, believes inaccessibility to medication, deliverables and tests, limited resources for procurement as well as lack of proper education on type 1 diabetes management and inadequate healthcare personnel are challenges that particularly affect youth from low socio-economic backgrounds.

“Having proper education on type 1 diabetes management, development of an affordable diabetes bundle that includes medication, deliverables and tests that come in a package for self-management and creation of a database in each country for monitoring and proper needs assessment are the way to change the current diabetes landscape,” he says.



