Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Moi’s Bridge township
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Inside the child killing fields of Moi’s Bridge

logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde  &  Stanley Kimuge

What you need to know:

  • Postmortem reports on all the children revealed that they were defiled before being killed.
  • In most cases, the bodies were found stuffed in bags.

From afar, the lush maize fields and thickets of Moi’s Bridge — the sprawling township on the border of Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Kakamega counties — show no signs of the horror stories they harbour.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME How Sh70m Defence bill from 1990 ballooned to Sh1.4bn

  2. Corporal Kangogo dies in suspected suicide

  3. PRIME Teachers wear school uniforms and get results

  4. PRIME Covid-19: Kenya’s lower testing capacity conceals true extent of infections

  5. PRIME Inside the child killing fields of Moi’s Bridge

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.