Collins Oyuu
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Inside secret deal that Knut signed with teachers' employer

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Changes introduced through cashless CBA show that the tutor’s lobby signed away more than it received
  • Knut has seen its membership reduce from 187,000 who used to earn it Sh144 million monthly in union dues, to a paltry 15,000 contributing Sh11 million. 

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) signed a deal with the teachers’ employer that largely weakens the lobby’s labour rights bargaining power as compared to its former status, the Nation can reveal. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.